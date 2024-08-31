Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 38,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.29. 5,730,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,871. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.