MOG Coin (MOG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

MOG Coin (MOG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One MOG Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOG Coin has a total market cap of $341.18 million and $18.96 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MOG Coin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000085 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MOG Coin launched on July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 360,447,686,344,656 tokens. MOG Coin’s official website is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 360,447,686,344,655.8. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000096 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $20,542,722.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

