Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24,443.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,872,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 5,848,372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 88,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 429,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,221,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KYN opened at $10.75 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

