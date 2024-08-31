Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

