Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,181 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.3 %

BKR opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

