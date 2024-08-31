Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000.

NYSE MHD opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

