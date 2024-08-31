Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Stock Performance
NYSE AZO opened at $3,181.48 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,035.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2,979.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.