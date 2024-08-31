Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,181.48 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,035.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2,979.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

