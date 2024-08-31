Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $389.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.