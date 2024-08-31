Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,925,000 after buying an additional 2,028,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after buying an additional 795,553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after purchasing an additional 264,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after acquiring an additional 184,039 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,704,000 after acquiring an additional 310,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

