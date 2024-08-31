Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.