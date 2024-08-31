Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.49 and its 200 day moving average is $257.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

