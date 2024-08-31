Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $955,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 196.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $847.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

