Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $214.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research upped their target price on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

