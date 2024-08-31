Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.72. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $307.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

