Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 102.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.