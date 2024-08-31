Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Down 9.4%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.74. 4,261,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,046,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Momentus Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Momentus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momentus stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 142.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Momentus worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

