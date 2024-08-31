Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Insider Enrico (Ric) Buratto Purchases 1,500 Shares

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MNDGet Free Report) insider Enrico (Ric) Buratto acquired 1,500 shares of Monadelphous Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.16 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,746.00 ($13,341.89).

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

