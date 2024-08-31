monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,573,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after buying an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of monday.com by 33.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 415,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,868,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $265.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 699.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average of $223.17. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $272.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

