Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

