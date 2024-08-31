MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92-1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.470 EPS.
MongoDB Trading Up 18.3 %
Shares of MDB stock traded up $45.07 on Friday, reaching $290.79. 6,877,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,117. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.96.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at MongoDB
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
