MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.33-2.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $45.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.79. 6,877,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,117. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.52.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

