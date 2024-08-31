Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $957.28

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $957.28 and last traded at $943.83, with a volume of 97736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $929.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $850.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,215 shares of company stock valued at $88,496,208. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.