Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.99% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending worth $38,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,035,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSE:MSDL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 230,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending ( NYSE:MSDL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

MSDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

