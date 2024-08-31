Morpheus.Network 24 Hour Volume Tops $230,255.65 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $230,255.65 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000085 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.40245401 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $216,233.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

