Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,515 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 198,670 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,572,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.75. 85,076 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

