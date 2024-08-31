Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Purchases 5,700 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 95,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. 5,037,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,681. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

