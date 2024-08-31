Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,803 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 511,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 235,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,465. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.97.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

