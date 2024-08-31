Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Takes $129,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IGIB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. 1,644,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,935. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

