Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading 2.4% Higher

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 44,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 510,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

