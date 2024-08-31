Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Mplx has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

