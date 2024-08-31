Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

MLI stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 602,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,217. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.