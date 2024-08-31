Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 26,540,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 9,729,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.
In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
