Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 26,540,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 9,729,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

