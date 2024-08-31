My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0392 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $83,282.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

