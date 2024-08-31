Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

MYGN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 883,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,194. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

