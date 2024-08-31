Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading 5% Higher

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. 226,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 49,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

