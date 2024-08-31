Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Down 2.7%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $46.10. 252,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 380,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

