National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,019,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session's volume of 1,400,682 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Vision by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

