Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 658,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

