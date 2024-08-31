Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,726 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $55.90. 5,446,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,204. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

