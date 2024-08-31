Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 465 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 528,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,461,000 after buying an additional 97,910 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 388,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,385,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 103,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,513,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,144. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

