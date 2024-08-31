Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. 23,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $86.03.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.