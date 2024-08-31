Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSTP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

