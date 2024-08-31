Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.11% of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 179,583 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

