Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $79.34. 27,351,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,600,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.