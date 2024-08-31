Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.67 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,201,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LMAT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. 113,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

