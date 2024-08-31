Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $303,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

XEL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. 2,858,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,594. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

