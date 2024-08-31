Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $496,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1,386.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 96,068 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:BJAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,651 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $280.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

