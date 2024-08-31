Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $509,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DVY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.07. 290,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
