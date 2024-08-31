Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $455,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.33. 4,879,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

