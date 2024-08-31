Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 946,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 343,958 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,954 shares. The stock has a market cap of $633.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

